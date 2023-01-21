UrduPoint.com

NHMP Advise Rain Safety Measures During 5 Days Rain Spell

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The motorway police have issued an advisory for motorists in light of the recent rain spells and urged the motorists to take extra caution and follow a number of safety measures to ensure a safe journey.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall in northern areas and rain in the plain areas from 20 January to 25 January, considering these weather conditions NHMP has advised drivers to reduce their speed and hold the steering wheel firmly to maintain control of their vehicle.

Additionally, drivers are advised to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front to allow for better braking in wet conditions.

The use of parking lights, indicators, and headlights is also strongly recommended to increase visibility and ensure that other drivers are aware of their presence on the road.

The police have reminded drivers that rainy weather conditions can be unpredictable and that it is important to stay alert and focused while driving.

NHMP have urged motorists to take the necessary precautions and recommended using windshield wipers, to ensure clear visibility while on the road.

