NHMP advises commuters to avoid reckless driving during Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Wednesday advised the commuters to avoid reckless driving on national highways and motorways during Eid-up-Adha while traveling to hometowns.

According to NHMP, a strategy was devised for the smooth traffic flow keeping in view the rush on Eid days.

The rush on motorways and national highways increased due to transportation of sacrificial animal and traveling of citizens to their native towns and cities to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.

Overloading by public transporters and the overcharging was being strictly checked and legal action being taken against such vehicles to ensure the flow of traffic on motorways, as per the directions of Inspector General NHMP Khalid Mahmood.

The operations have been intensified with the help of newly deployed 'spotters' against vehicles with tinted windows and fancy number plates.

NHMP is trying its best to make the journey of commuters safer. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha special measures have been taken for commuters to ensure their safety, timely assistance, convenience and uninterrupted flow of traffic.