Open Menu

NHMP Advises Motorists To Adopt Protective Measures During Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM

NHMP advises motorists to adopt protective measures during rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Saturday called upon road users to follow safety precautions while driving on rainy roads.

NHMP North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib said that due to continued intermittent rainfall slippery road conditions were prevailing on M-1 from Islamabad to, Kot Momin, Dera Ismail Khan Swat and Thakot.

Saqib added that slippery conditions could lead to an increased risk of accidents, particularly for those travelling at high speeds.

He said that NHMP officials were providing briefings to the motorists at Toll plazas about the precautionary measures and road conditions. He advised the travellers to get updated information on NHMP helpline 130 and also contact NHMP social media accounts before starting the journey.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Swat Motorway Social Media Road Dera Ismail Khan Lead Kot Momin From

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

4 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan