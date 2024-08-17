NHMP advises motorists to adopt protective measures during rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Saturday called upon road users to follow safety precautions while driving on rainy roads.

NHMP North Zone spokesman, Muhammad Saqib said that due to continued intermittent rainfall slippery road conditions were prevailing on M-1 from Islamabad to, Kot Momin, Dera Ismail Khan Swat and Thakot.

Saqib added that slippery conditions could lead to an increased risk of accidents, particularly for those travelling at high speeds.

He said that NHMP officials were providing briefings to the motorists at Toll plazas about the precautionary measures and road conditions. He advised the travellers to get updated information on NHMP helpline 130 and also contact NHMP social media accounts before starting the journey.