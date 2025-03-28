NH&MP AIG Holds ‘e-Kutchery’ To Address Public Concerns, Enhance Road Safety
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Friday held e-Kutchery to resolve public complaints and ensure efficient departmental coordination with citizens.
During the session, Additional Inspector General (IG) Ali Ahmed Sabir Kayani participated in the e-Kutchery, on FM-95 Radio and NHMP official Face book and answered the frequently asked questions from different walks of life across the country.
Kayani emphasized that the top priority of NHMP is ensuring the safety and security of citizens on the road. He shared that effective measures on highways and motorways have led to a noticeable drop in accidents.
He urged citizens to follow traffic rules for their own safety and cooperate with NHMP efforts.
Kayani also highlighted the NHMP's commitment to enforcing the axle load control regime and addressing corruption linked to overloading.
He mentioned that 20 FIRs have already been registered in relation to this issue.
He said we are holding briefings at different sections of motorways for passenger vehicle drivers. The officers outlined the consequences of overloading and speeding, emphasizing the importance of adhering to regulations for a safer journey.
In response to public concerns about overcharging, Kayani noted that the IG Riffat Mukhtar Raja recently visited different regional offices and met with transporters to discuss these issues and ensure that only approved charges are applied.
He advised travelers to report any problems they encounter while on the road.
