NHMP Arrange Traffic Awareness Campaign, Iftars For Passengers

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 01:34 PM

National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP) have arranged a traffic awareness campaign and 'Iftars' for passengers on various highways and Motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP) have arranged a traffic awareness campaign and 'Iftars' for passengers on various highways and Motorways.

The campaign was aimed to educate and brief the road users regarding the traffic laws. In this connection special awareness campaigns were being conducted on the special directives of Inspector General NHMP Inam Ghani, said a statement.

Maximum NHMP officers were deployed on road at their respective areas during the exercise. Banners inscribed with different road safety slogans were displayed at various locations on Motorways.

The NHMP officers educated the masses regarding the use of seat belt, observance of lane discipline and avoiding of over speeding and over loading.

The patrolling officers on road also distributed Iftar packets and traffic awareness booklets among the commuters.

They also briefed the drivers and road users regarding the safety measures and observance of traffic laws while travelling on motorways.

They also distributed broachers/pamphlets etc. among the motorists at main Toll Plaza Peshawar.

