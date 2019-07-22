UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Arranges Awareness Lectures About Traffic Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:14 PM

NH&MP arranges awareness lectures about traffic laws

National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) was creating awareness about road safety and traffic rules by arranging lecture sessions for masses across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) was creating awareness about road safety and traffic rules by arranging lecture sessions for masses across the region.

This was stated by Superintendent Police Nadeem Ashraf Warraich while addressing people at different places on Monday.

He said that strict adherence to traffic rules was of vital importance as it helped avoid road mishaps. Civilised societies follow the traffic rules and regulations in letter and spirit. The discipline was very important in all fields of life.

Accidents could be avoided by following road safety measures.

On this occasion, In-charge education Unit Inspector Khizer Hayat was also present.

