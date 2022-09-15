NH&MP arranges road safety session for PU students

The road safety awareness session for the students of Punjab University (PU) (Department of Gender Studies) was held at PU Lahore, organised by the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Thursday

Addressing the session, Motorway Police Sector Commander N-5 Central-I Shahbaz Alam said road accidents were a global challenge as millions of people lose their lives in road crashes.

Head of Gender Studies Department Professor Raina Malik, Assistant Professor Qaiser Khalid, Atlas Honda Safety Manager Muhammad Husnain, DSP Headquarters Riaz Ahmad Khan and other officers of motorway police were also present.

It was informed to the participants that road accidents were leading cause of death among people from ages between 5 to 29.

The participants were shown different videos relating to road safety awareness and briefed about traffic rules. The students were especially briefed about the importance of safety helmet and seat belt during riding.

Atlas Honda Safety Manager Muhammad Husnain told the students that motorcyclists were victims of twenty eight per cent of total fatalities occurring due to road accidents.

Assistant Professor Qaiser Khalid thanked the Sector Commander Shahbaz Alam for providing such useful information regarding road safety to the students and vowed to work together in future with NH&MP for the cause of road safety.