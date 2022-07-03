NHMP arranges road safety stall at a public school

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Sunday arranged a road safety stall at Abbottabad Public school and College.

The mobile education Unit of Sector E35 of NHMP arranged the stall on the occasion of the Alumni reunion.

Hundreds of old Abbottonian attended the get-together and visited the stall. The officers briefed them about the traffic laws and road safety.

Moreover, operational activities of NHMP were presented and gadgets used by motorway police were displayed.

The leaflets and pamphlets were distributed among the visitors. The participants showed great interest in the stall and appreciated NHMP for creating awareness about Road Safety.