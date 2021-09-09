UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Arranges Special Lecture On Road Safety At PBSA

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Thursday arranged a special lecture on road safety at headquarter of Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) aiming to create awareness among the Scouts.

The event was attended by participants of week-long course of assistant leader trainers arranged by PBSA, said a press release.

The officers of NH&MP delivered a lecture on road safety and career planning to the Scouts of PBSA.

They termed road safety awareness as a shared responsibility of the entire society, parents, teachers and concerned institutions.

The lecture was aimed to create awareness among the Scouts about road safety.

The Scouts highly praised NH&MP for arranging special lecture on road safety to create awareness among the Scouts.

At the end of lecture, the head trainer of PBSA presented shields to officers of NH&MP.

