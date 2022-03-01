UrduPoint.com

NHMP Arrest 2 Car Lifters

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

NHMP arrest 2 car lifters

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Tuesday arrested two car lifters and recovered stolen vehicle from their possession.

Talking to APP, NHMP official Syed Imran Abbas informed that Sector-II North, Beat 5 Patrolling Officers Ali Haider and Sabir Shah taking bold and timely action, arrested the car lifters and recovered the vehicle bearing number plate AAL-597, stolen from Lahore.

Later on, the culprits and recovered car handed over to the local police picket Hameedan , he added.

Abbas said Sector Commander M-II North Attiq-ur-Rehman appreciated the patrolling officers' right action at the right time and served commendation certificates to them.

He said the sector commander had also urged the patrolling officers to serve the commuters devotedly as it would help raise the morale of NHMP across the country.

