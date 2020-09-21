NHMP arrest four heavy bikers who entered illegally on Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Sunday night took into custody four heavy bikes through a special operation (box formation).

According to details, four heavy bikers entered the motorway illegally from Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1) from Tarnol Interchange, said a press release issued here Monday.

The Motorway Police tried to stop them several times but the motorcyclists continued to drive the motorcycles in a very dangerous manner.

The four motorcycles were stopped near Swabi by the police through a special operation called box formation. Three to four vehicles participate in the box formation which stop the target vehicles by rounding them with utmost skill.

Motorway Police not only imposed heavy fines but also arrested the four motorcyclists under Section 83 National Highway Safety Ordinance who were shifted to Swabi camp. Further legal proceedings were underway.