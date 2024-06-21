Open Menu

NHMP Arrest Gang Of Cattle Thieves

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 01:00 AM

NHMP arrest gang of cattle thieves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The National Highways and Motor-way Police (NHMP) has arrested a gang of six cattle thieves wanted by District Police Rahim Yar Khan.

According to NHMP Public Relations Officer, the NHMP received an information from District Police Rahim Yar Khan that a gang of six professional cattle thieves, travelling in a Datsun No. LRT-4174 would enter the Motorway (M-5) from Rohri Toll Plaza after which in response, the NHMP alerted all patrolling vehicles.

Under the leadership of DSP Faraz Hashim, Inspector Amanullah Khan, sub Inspector Hussain Ali, and Head Constable Altaf Malhan professionally set a picket near Ghotki and intercepted the said vehicle and arrested the whole gang.

The arrested included Nawabuddin, Muhammad Rafiq, Gul Bahar Khan, Allah Rakhiyo resident of Kashmore, and Imtiaz Khoso and Ayaz Mahar resident of Sukkur.

They were handed over to District Police Rahim Yar Khan for further legal action. The Inspector General, National Highways & Motorway Police Salman Chaudhry has praised the officers' professionalism and appreciated the performance of the officers who took part in the operation.

APP/vad-rzr

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Vehicle Rahim Yar Khan Sukkur Ghotki Kashmore Rohri Amanullah Khan All From

Recent Stories

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

56 minutes ago
 Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

1 hour ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

1 hour ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

1 hour ago
 DC orders strict action against forest fire's resp ..

DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible

1 hour ago
 IGP orders formation of committee for police healt ..

IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance

1 hour ago
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish ..

13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.

1 hour ago
 DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in R ..

DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam

1 hour ago
 Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient fun ..

Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..

1 hour ago
 ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients du ..

ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha

1 hour ago
 Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different are ..

Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city

1 hour ago
 World Refugees Day observed

World Refugees Day observed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan