NHMP Arrest Gang Of Cattle Thieves
Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 01:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The National Highways and Motor-way Police (NHMP) has arrested a gang of six cattle thieves wanted by District Police Rahim Yar Khan.
According to NHMP Public Relations Officer, the NHMP received an information from District Police Rahim Yar Khan that a gang of six professional cattle thieves, travelling in a Datsun No. LRT-4174 would enter the Motorway (M-5) from Rohri Toll Plaza after which in response, the NHMP alerted all patrolling vehicles.
Under the leadership of DSP Faraz Hashim, Inspector Amanullah Khan, sub Inspector Hussain Ali, and Head Constable Altaf Malhan professionally set a picket near Ghotki and intercepted the said vehicle and arrested the whole gang.
The arrested included Nawabuddin, Muhammad Rafiq, Gul Bahar Khan, Allah Rakhiyo resident of Kashmore, and Imtiaz Khoso and Ayaz Mahar resident of Sukkur.
They were handed over to District Police Rahim Yar Khan for further legal action. The Inspector General, National Highways & Motorway Police Salman Chaudhry has praised the officers' professionalism and appreciated the performance of the officers who took part in the operation.
APP/vad-rzr
