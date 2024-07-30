NHMP arrests 2 accused with arms

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) North Zone arrested two accused and recovered three pistols, One Kalakov and one rifle with 500 bullets from their possession here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) North Zone arrested two accused and recovered three pistols, One Kalakov and one rifle with 500 bullets from their possession here on Tuesday.

According to the details, the NHMP acting on a tip-off stopped a car near Chamkani and after searching recovered three 30-bore pistols, One Kalakov, one 12-bore rifle and 500 bullets of 30 bore from their custody.

The arrested were handed over to Chamkani Police Station for further investigation, the NHMP said.