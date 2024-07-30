Open Menu

NHMP Arrests 2 Accused With Arms

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 10:43 PM

NHMP arrests 2 accused with arms

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) North Zone arrested two accused and recovered three pistols, One Kalakov and one rifle with 500 bullets from their possession here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) North Zone arrested two accused and recovered three pistols, One Kalakov and one rifle with 500 bullets from their possession here on Tuesday.

According to the details, the NHMP acting on a tip-off stopped a car near Chamkani and after searching recovered three 30-bore pistols, One Kalakov, one 12-bore rifle and 500 bullets of 30 bore from their custody.

The arrested were handed over to Chamkani Police Station for further investigation, the NHMP said.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Police Station Car From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

11 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

11 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

12 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

12 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

12 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan