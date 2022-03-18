UrduPoint.com

NHMP Arrests 4 Smugglers Including 3 Women

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 04:21 PM

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has arrested four smugglers including three women and ceased narcotics in great quantity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has arrested four smugglers including three women and ceased narcotics in great quantity.

Talking to APP on Friday, an NHMP official informed that a Mehran car carrying number plate LEH-9972 tuned turtle near Kallar Kahar in which a man and three women were riding towards an unknown destination.

On suspicion, the NHMP policed searched the vehicle and found 12 packets of opium having weight 13.7 kilogram and 18 packets of chars having weight 21.

7 kilogram. The value of the ceased narcotics in the open market was almost Rs 4 million, he added.

Later, the official said smugglers and confiscated narcotics handed over to the local police.

He said M-II (North) Sector Commander Attiq-ur-Rehman appreciated the performance of the officials and distributed the commendation certificates among them.

He said the sector commander also urged the officials to keep on performing in the same spirit in their services ahead.

>