NH&MP Asked Motorists To Avoid Visiting Hill Stations Amid Snowfall

Published February 02, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) has issued an advisory to all the tourists to avoid visit different hill stations from February 2 to 3 as rain and snowfall expected particularly in the northern region of the country.

In an advisory issued here, the NH&MP said that tourists avoid visiting hill stations during next two days as snowfall forecast was issued by the Met office.

Referring to met office advisory, in which, claimed that a westerly wave was likely to enter Upper and Central Parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday (2-3 February 2022, evening/night) that predicted light to moderate rain-wind thunderstorm and snowfall was expected during said period in various parts of the country.

The possible impacts were mentioned that light to moderate snowfall may cause road closure in Murree and prevailing dense foggy conditions were likely to subside.

>