NHMP Asks Road Users To Refrain From Smoking While Driving

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 03:51 PM

The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has urged vehicles traveling on highways and motorways to refrain from smoking while driving and to throw cigarettes in roadside bushes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has urged vehicles traveling on highways and motorways to refrain from smoking while driving and to throw cigarettes in roadside bushes.

In a tweet on Monday, Inspector General of NHMP Inam Ghani said that a fire was reported on M-4 at 10:30 am.

He said the NHMP responded immediately and extinguished it within 20 minutes with the help of the National Highway Authority (NHA) fire tender.

He said the fire was caused by a cigarette thrown by a road user.

