NH&MP bans entry of vehicles with poor tyres, sans backlight on motorways

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) imposed ban on entry of vehicles with poor condition tyres and sans backlights at all motorways to minimize the chances of accidents.

Sector commander M-4 Faisal Akram said that the initiative was taken to make the national highways more safer for passengers and to avert them from any troubles as per vision of NH&MP Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam.

He said the weak condition tyres and sans backlights vehicles were becoming cause of accidents, adding that such vehicles would be lifted from motorways by keeping in view masses interest.

Inspector Gulzar Ahmad urged upon the passengers to strictly follow the traffic rules while travelling on motorways to avoid any untoward incident.