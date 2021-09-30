NHMP believes in strict enforcement of laws on highways

Additional Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood on Thursday said that NHMP believed in equal, fair and strict enforcement of laws on National Highways and Motorways to regulate the flow of traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood on Thursday said that NHMP believed in equal, fair and strict enforcement of laws on National Highways and Motorways to regulate the flow of traffic.

Speaking at 'E-Khuli Kachehri' organized by NHMP, he said that Motorway Police was a unique organization that adhered to the basic principles of honesty, courtesy and prompt assistance with motorways and national highway users, said a press release.

He also answered to the questions asked by the radio listeners all over the country/abroad.

He appealed the commuters to maintain safe following distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and avoid overtaking where prohibited. He added, never ride motorcycle without helmet, rider and pillion rider must wear safety helmets.

"Make sure you have a first aid box and fire extinguishers in your vehicle, fasten your seat belt before driving, and don't use mobile while driving," he said.

Mahmood said that accidents were caused due to overloading and over speeding, so never do over speeding and overloading.

The national Highways and Motorway Police were working day and night to make the journey safe on roads, he added.

"To promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism is our mission," he added.

He said that NHMP were trying to provide all possible assistance to the commuters.

In order to create awareness among the people about road safety, the officers of Motorway Police Mobile education Units are giving complete awareness about road safety.

National Highways and Motorway Police are providing guidance to private driving training schools for the driver training.

Motorway Police Helpline (130) had been upgraded and made toll free to ensure immediate assistance, he added.

He said this year, about 17 million people were briefed on road safety and traffic laws. Assistance was provided to about 1.5 million people who had difficulty traveling on motorways and national highways, and about 2 million calls were received on the helpline 130.

The Driving Licensing Authority has issued about 25,000 driving licenses to those who have passed the driving test. He also said Recruitment for Motorway Police would start soon.

The National Highways and Motorways Police Drivers Licensing Authority is the only authority in the country which is open for the public on weekends from 08:00 am to 8:00 pm to facilitate the public.