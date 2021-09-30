UrduPoint.com

NHMP Believes In Strict Enforcement Of Laws On Highways

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:19 PM

NHMP believes in strict enforcement of laws on highways

Additional Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood on Thursday said that NHMP believed in equal, fair and strict enforcement of laws on National Highways and Motorways to regulate the flow of traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood on Thursday said that NHMP believed in equal, fair and strict enforcement of laws on National Highways and Motorways to regulate the flow of traffic.

Speaking at 'E-Khuli Kachehri' organized by NHMP, he said that Motorway Police was a unique organization that adhered to the basic principles of honesty, courtesy and prompt assistance with motorways and national highway users, said a press release.

He also answered to the questions asked by the radio listeners all over the country/abroad.

He appealed the commuters to maintain safe following distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and avoid overtaking where prohibited. He added, never ride motorcycle without helmet, rider and pillion rider must wear safety helmets.

"Make sure you have a first aid box and fire extinguishers in your vehicle, fasten your seat belt before driving, and don't use mobile while driving," he said.

Mahmood said that accidents were caused due to overloading and over speeding, so never do over speeding and overloading.

The national Highways and Motorway Police were working day and night to make the journey safe on roads, he added.

"To promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism is our mission," he added.

He said that NHMP were trying to provide all possible assistance to the commuters.

In order to create awareness among the people about road safety, the officers of Motorway Police Mobile education Units are giving complete awareness about road safety.

National Highways and Motorway Police are providing guidance to private driving training schools for the driver training.

Motorway Police Helpline (130) had been upgraded and made toll free to ensure immediate assistance, he added.

He said this year, about 17 million people were briefed on road safety and traffic laws. Assistance was provided to about 1.5 million people who had difficulty traveling on motorways and national highways, and about 2 million calls were received on the helpline 130.

The Driving Licensing Authority has issued about 25,000 driving licenses to those who have passed the driving test. He also said Recruitment for Motorway Police would start soon.

The National Highways and Motorways Police Drivers Licensing Authority is the only authority in the country which is open for the public on weekends from 08:00 am to 8:00 pm to facilitate the public.

Related Topics

Fire Police Education Motorway Mobile Driver Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic All From Million

Recent Stories

Erdogan Intends to Meet With Biden at Upcoming Int ..

Erdogan Intends to Meet With Biden at Upcoming International Summits in Rome, Gl ..

15 seconds ago
 Northrup Grumman Begins 'Low Rate' Production of U ..

Northrup Grumman Begins 'Low Rate' Production of Upgraded Anti-Radiation Missile

16 seconds ago
 Chief Minister visits LDA's one window centre

Chief Minister visits LDA's one window centre

17 seconds ago
 Balochistan's Ombudsman holds open court to solve ..

Balochistan's Ombudsman holds open court to solve people's issues

5 minutes ago
 Wang Zihai elected as PCJCCI president

Wang Zihai elected as PCJCCI president

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian, Turkish Top Diplomats to Talk Strategic ..

Ukrainian, Turkish Top Diplomats to Talk Strategic Security in Black Sea in Octo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.