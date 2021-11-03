NH&MP briefs more than 1.8 mln road users on safety

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) briefed more than 1.8 million road users on road safety at various points on Motorways and Highways to create awareness among them.

The officers of Motorway Police mobile education Units briefed people about road safety, said a news release issued here.

They said NH&MP was trying to provide all possible assistance to the commuters.

NH&MP requested the commuters to maintain safe following distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and do not rake risk of overtaking where prohibited.

According to NH&MP officials, accidents were caused due to overloading and over speeding and urged people to follow rules of safe driving.

