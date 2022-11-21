NHMP campaign to control accidents due to fog

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has launched a special campaign to reduce the number of accidents due to fog, under which drivers and daily commuters were being informed about road safety measures during fog.

In a statement issued here on Monday, a spokesman for NH&MP said that special instructions had been issued to all field officers, adding that drivers were being informed about the fog and reflector stickers were being installed behind the heavy transports and slow-moving vehicles so that they could be visible during heavy fog on roads and motorways.

The spokesman appealed to commuters and drivers to pay full attention during driving and ensure the use of anti- fog lights in their vehicles.

He said that special briefing was being given to the routine commuters and drivers about the use of anti-fog lights, reflectors' advantages and screen visibility during fog under the campaign. Pamphlets about road safety were also being distributed among road and motorways users under the campaign.