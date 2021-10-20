NHMP celebrated Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious devotion

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has observed Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious devotion at the Central Police Office in Islamabad as and its Regional, Zonal, and Sector Offices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has observed Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with religious devotion at the Central Police Office in Islamabad as and its Regional, Zonal, and Sector Offices.

The Motorway Police scheduled various activities on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), said a statement.

The Central Police Office, NHMP Training College, and all offices of the National Highways and Motorways Police were decorated with electric lights and banners.

� The officers of the Road Safety Unit also organized a special event on Eid Milad-un-Nabi and distributed gifts and prizes to children and participants along with road safety sensitization to the passengers at toll plazas on motorways and highways.

��������The officers and staff of NHMP Training College Sheikhupura participated in the recitation of the Holy Quran and the Naat Sharif contest organized in the Masjid in connection with the Ashra-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen.

Besides above, recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat sharif contest was also organized in Central Zone.

On the directives of Inspector General NHMP, all field formations were taking necessary steps to ensure and regulate the smooth flow of traffic on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

� The NHMP FM-95 Radio also broadcasted Naat-e-Rasool Maqbool and special programs on Sirat-e-Taiba for listeners throughout all the day-long on 12th Rabi-e-Awal.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Post also organized special 'Naat and Qirat' recitation 'Mehfils' at its directorate and provincial Post-Master General Offices and circles to observe 12 Rabi ul Awwal with religious zeal. Director General Pakistan Post Khalid Javed was the chief guest on the occasion.

Other senior officials have also attended the Mehfil Milad events.

The participants also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country on the occasion.