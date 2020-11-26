UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NH&MP Celebrates 23rd Anniversary

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:23 PM

NH&MP celebrates 23rd anniversary

Celebrating the 23rd anniversary of the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), officials distributed informative pamphlets among general public to create awareness about traffic laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Celebrating the 23rd anniversary of the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), officials distributed informative pamphlets among general public to create awareness about traffic laws.

A ceremony was organized at the NH&MP Building Complex Babu Sabu here onThursday.

Speaking on this occasion, DIG NH&MP Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry said that the motorway police would work day and night for dignity of the country.

He said that safety of life and property of passengers would be ensured, adding that the motorway was a pioneer of friendly and professional police culture in the country.

He said the department was committed for making motorways and highways safe for travel.

The motorway police officials also distributed sweets and flowers among children traveling onthe road.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Road Traffic

Recent Stories

UAE, Curaçao sign air services agreements

11 minutes ago

Chief of Russian Defense Ministry's Top Secret Sub ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Hopes for Prompt Meetings ..

3 minutes ago

BISE releases schedule for matric exams

3 minutes ago

More than 36,000 students given digital & computer ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to attend SCO meeting o ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.