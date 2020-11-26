NH&MP celebrates 23rd anniversary

Celebrating the 23rd anniversary of the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), officials distributed informative pamphlets among general public to create awareness about traffic laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Celebrating the 23rd anniversary of the National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), officials distributed informative pamphlets among general public to create awareness about traffic laws.

A ceremony was organized at the NH&MP Building Complex Babu Sabu here onThursday.

Speaking on this occasion, DIG NH&MP Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry said that the motorway police would work day and night for dignity of the country.

He said that safety of life and property of passengers would be ensured, adding that the motorway was a pioneer of friendly and professional police culture in the country.

He said the department was committed for making motorways and highways safe for travel.

The motorway police officials also distributed sweets and flowers among children traveling onthe road.