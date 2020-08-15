UrduPoint.com
NHMP Celebrates Independence Day With Traditional Enthusiasm

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:08 AM

National Highways and Motorway Police ( NHMP) celebrated Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police ( NHMP) celebrated Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm on Friday.

Special events were held at all toll plazas M-1, M-2 from Peshawar to Lahore.

In this connection a function was held at Main Toll Plaza Islamabad with DIG Motorway Zone Ashfaq Ahmed as the special guest besides a large number of Motorway Police officers. The function started with recitation from the Holy Quran and flag hoisting. A cake was also cut on the occasion. Speaking on this occasion, DIG Motorway Zone reiterated the commitment that the Motorway Police would work day and night for the integrity and dignity of the country.

He further said that the safety of life and property of the passengers would be ensured. He further said that all the toll plazas and service areas of the motorway were also celebrating the Independence Day.

The DIG Motorways (Zones) also distributed gifts among the motorway commuters and urged them to abide by the traffic rules.

Motorway police distributed prizes,motorway police toy cars, cupsand flags among dren on Independence Day.

