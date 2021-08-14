UrduPoint.com

NHMP Celebrates Independence Day With Traditional Enthusiasm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

NHMP celebrates Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) marked the Independence Day on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

The national flags, first aid boxes and sweets were distributed among the vehicles at the highway.

Talking to the media the Sector Commander Ishtiaq Hussain Arain congratulated the entire nation on the Independence Day.

He said that a flag raising ceremony was also held at the office of NH&MP in Jamshoro.

Arain said motorway police also sensitized the drivers on the highway about the driving ethics, rules and regulations.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Vehicles Independence Jamshoro Media

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

1 hour ago
 50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs introduces comprehensive guide on cu ..

Dubai Customs introduces comprehensive guide on customs services during EXPO2020 ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s WED Moveme ..

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s WED Movement engages global experts to d ..

1 hour ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

1 hour ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.