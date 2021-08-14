NHMP celebrates Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) marked the Independence Day on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

The national flags, first aid boxes and sweets were distributed among the vehicles at the highway.

Talking to the media the Sector Commander Ishtiaq Hussain Arain congratulated the entire nation on the Independence Day.

He said that a flag raising ceremony was also held at the office of NH&MP in Jamshoro.

Arain said motorway police also sensitized the drivers on the highway about the driving ethics, rules and regulations.