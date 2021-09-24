NH&MP check coronavirus SOPs observance on highways

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) on Friday checked transport vehicles on Khanewal section to see if coronavirus SOPs were being enforced and imposed heavy fines on those found violating the guidelines.

NH&MP Khanewal beat DIG Masroor Alam Kolachi, and SP central-2 command Multan Nadeem Ashraf Waraich had issued instructions to check all big and small transport vehicles under a special campaign.

Chief patrol officer DSP Rao Iqbal led a team and checked all vehicles regarding SOPs including facemasks, vaccination certificates and others. Passengers and drivers were given strict instructions to follow SOPs or be ready to face the penalty, NH&MP spokesman said.