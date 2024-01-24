NHMP Close Routes Due To Heavy Fog
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 08:30 PM
The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday said the Motorway M-1 and Swat Expressway has been closed for all traffic due to heavy fog
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday said the Motorway M-1 and Swat Expressway has been closed for all traffic due to heavy fog.
According to NHMP spokesperson, the Motorway M-1, Peshawar to Burhan and Swat Expressway from Colonel Sher Khan to Ismaila has been closed due to heavy fog.
The purpose of closing the motorway was to prevent accidents and protect the lives of motorway travelers.
The spokesperson said citizens were requested to avoid unnecessary traveling during foggy hours and they should complete their journey in daylight and reach their respective destinations before the onset of fog.
He also advised the travelers to use fog lights in vehicles when traveling.
He further advised to avoid speeding and keep proper distance from next vehicle more than usual. Information can also be obtained from Motorway Police Helpline 130 before starting the journey, he said.
Apart from this, travelers can also obtain the latest information from NHMP official social media account.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas
Pedestrian die as truck run over him
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..
Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister
IPP ready to give big surprise in 2024 elections: Firdous
IGP collaborates with KATI to transform Korangi Industrial Area into model zone
Toshakhana reference against political stalwarts adjourned
DG Health Services raises concern over pneumonia cases
PEMRA to hold bidding for FM Radio licenses on Thursday
Effective implementation of bold reforms imperative to usher new era of developm ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas4 minutes ago
-
Pedestrian die as truck run over him4 minutes ago
-
NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur4 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard private hospitals7 minutes ago
-
Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister7 minutes ago
-
IPP ready to give big surprise in 2024 elections: Firdous7 minutes ago
-
IGP collaborates with KATI to transform Korangi Industrial Area into model zone7 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana reference against political stalwarts adjourned7 minutes ago
-
DG Health Services raises concern over pneumonia cases13 minutes ago
-
PEMRA to hold bidding for FM Radio licenses on Thursday13 minutes ago
-
Effective implementation of bold reforms imperative to usher new era of development: Dr. Shamshad3 minutes ago