NHMP Close Routes Due To Heavy Fog

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Wednesday said the Motorway M-1 and Swat Expressway has been closed for all traffic due to heavy fog.

According to NHMP spokesperson, the Motorway M-1, Peshawar to Burhan and Swat Expressway from Colonel Sher Khan to Ismaila has been closed due to heavy fog.

The purpose of closing the motorway was to prevent accidents and protect the lives of motorway travelers.

The spokesperson said citizens were requested to avoid unnecessary traveling during foggy hours and they should complete their journey in daylight and reach their respective destinations before the onset of fog.

He also advised the travelers to use fog lights in vehicles when traveling.

He further advised to avoid speeding and keep proper distance from next vehicle more than usual. Information can also be obtained from Motorway Police Helpline 130 before starting the journey, he said.

Apart from this, travelers can also obtain the latest information from NHMP official social media account.

