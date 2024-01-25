NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Motorway M-1, Swat Expressway, Hazara Expressway and Motorway M14 have been closed for all traffic due to heavy fog.

The Motorway M-1 (from Peshawar to Islamabad), Swat Expressway (from Col Sher Khan to Ismaila), Hazara Expressway (from Burhan to Jhari Kis) and Motorway M14 (from Hakla to Tarap) have been closed for all traffic due to heavy fog, said National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Spokesperson.

The spokesperson said citizens were requested to avoid unnecessary traveling during foggy hours and they should complete their journey in daylight and reach their respective destinations before the onset of fog.

He also advised the travelers to use fog lights in vehicles when traveling.

He further advised to avoid speeding and keep proper distance from next vehicle more than usual. Information can also be obtained from Motorway Police Helpline 130 before starting the journey, he said.

Apart from this, travelers can also obtain the latest information from NHMP official social media account.