NH&MP commemorate its 25th Raising Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :On the directions of Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) Inam Ghani, Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura on Friday organized various activities to commemorate NH&MP 25th Raising Day.

Addressing the occasion, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said, on November 26, 1997, the NH&MP started its journey on Pakistan's first Motorway M2 (Lahore to Islamabad).

He DIG said that today was a historical day to renew the pledge that was made, when NH&MP started its operational working on foundations of core values of honesty, courtesy and help and earned worldwide fame through public service, professional working and dedication. He said that NH&MP brought a revolutionary change in the concept of traditional policing, adding that achieving status was difficult but maintaining that achieved status was even more difficult.

He directed the officers to adhere to the core values of the department at any cost and bring a good name to the country and the department by helping people and ensuring equal implementation of the law on national roads.

Renowned journalist, analyst and motivational speaker Mansoor Azam Qazi while addressing, appreciated the professionalism of the motorway police officers and said that they have proved their mettle in a very short period.

Later, achievement awards were also distributed among the best performing NH&MP officers.

The Commandant NH&MP Training College along with other motorway police officers also cut its 25th Raising Day cake.

Deputy Commandant Taimur Khan, CPO Training Naseem Shah and NH&MP trainee officers also attended the programme.