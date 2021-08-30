NHMP committed to give every possible assistance to commuters: NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General, National Highway and Motorway (NHMP) Police Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday said NHMP was taking steps to give every possible assistance to the commuters.

While addressing an online Open Court (Khuli Kachery), he said NHMP was rendering services round the clock to ensure safe and comfortable journey to commuters.

He said NHMP believed in equal and fair application of law, strict enforcement on highways and motorways to regulate the flow of traffic, said a news release.

He said it was their mission to promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism.

He said officers of motorway police visited different offices, factories, institutions to create awareness on road/traffic discipline and road safety.

The IG NHMP said due to tiring efforts of the force, accidents on national highways and motorways has reduces by 44 percent as compared to last year.

He requested the commuters to maintain safe distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and to refrain from overtaking where prohibited.

He asked the commuter to always use helmets while riding motorcycle, while advising domestic and commercial drivers of light as well as heavy transport vehicleshe said, "make sure you have a first aid box and fire extinguishers in your vehicle, fasten your seat belt before driving, avoid use of mobile phone while driving".

He further said over speeding and over loading were the main causes of accidents.