NHMP conducting road safety awareness campaigns, seminars to educate citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) is conducting road safety awareness campaigns, training sessions, seminars and conferences to educate citizens regarding traffic laws on highways and motorways.

The mobile education unit NHMP has also been visiting various institutions and conducting training workshops for the purpose.

According to NHMP, the officers were also providing experimental learning opportunities to the participants of awareness seminars. Road safety brochures were also being distributed among the participants of the road safety seminars..

NHMP in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has recently organized a road safety seminar at PIDE.

The NHMP officers briefed the audience about the basic road safety rules and measures in case of any mishap or accident.

In this regard, NHMP was also signed a letter of understanding with Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) last year, aiming to promote traffic rules and road safety in educational institutions of FDE.

The Motorway Police has taken the initiative to deliver lectures on road safety at various institutions from Primary schools to the colleges and universities.

A virtual road safety training center was also established at NHMP Training College.