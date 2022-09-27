NHMP conducts awareness campaign to educate people about road safety rules at Hakla-D.I.Khan route

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Tuesday conducted an awareness campaign on Hakla-D.I.Khan route to educate people about road safety related laws and measures including importance of emergency gate in public transport.

The drive was conducted as part of the ongoing awareness activity about the safety roads and emergency gate as per directives of NHMP Inspector General Khalid Mahmood.

On the instructions of Hakla-D.I.Khan Sector Commander Farhad Ullah Khan, the Safety Officer educated the drivers and passengers of public transport at Genera Bus stand.

Moreover, the road safety officer also imparted a refresher course to the staff of allied services on road.

He briefed the passengers and drivers about the basic road safety rules and measures in case of any mishap or accident.

The people were educated about the use of emergency help line 130 at motorways and free mobile workshop service.

The staff of fine collection unit was also educated in this regard.