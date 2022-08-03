UrduPoint.com

NHMP Conducts Exercises To Improve Efficiency Of Officers, Jawans

Published August 03, 2022

National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Khanewal sector have conducted exercises to improve efficiency of its officers and jawans

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Khanewal sector have conducted exercises to improve efficiency of its officers and jawans.

According to the details issued here on Wednesday, workshops were organized for their training under the directions of Inspector General (IG) NHMP Khalid Mahmood.

The purpose of the exercises was to enhance the capabilities of the officers and the jawans to handle any emergency like situation on national highways. The exercises were conducted under the supervision of DSP Qamar Shahzad Bhatti.

In addition, he also briefed about the 'No More' campaign that action against wrong side overtaking, over-speeding and vehicles installed with fake police lights would be more effective with the help of spotters.

He said that the purpose of such measures was to make the national highways safe and comfortable for the citizens.

