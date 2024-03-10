NH&MP conducts mock exercise to deal with emergency situations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) conducted a mock exercise to deal with emergency-like situation on Motorways in which Rescue 1122 and other emergency departments participated.

An exercise on how to respond to dangerous accidents on highways or motorways was organized by Motorway Police Central Two Zone Sector-I Beat 23 in collaboration with a private company and Pakistan State Oil.

Along with the Motorway Police, other emergency agencies also participated in the mock exercise.

An exercise was conducted for the rescue and fire prevention of a full oil tanker that accidentally overturned.

Sector Commander Nadeem Ashraf Warraich, FWO Brigadier Hamid Anwar, Deputy Director Explosive Department Hafeezullah, Assistant Commissioner Customs Habib-ur-Rehman, DSP Beat 23 Masroor Ali and other officers and employees were present on this occasion.

The mock exercise included accident handling, securing the accident scene, ensuring smooth flow of traffic, use of allied and recovery services, providing first aid to the injured and safely shifting them to the hospital.

Sector Commander Nadeem Ashraf Waraich said that the purpose of the mock exercise was to highlight the professional skills of the officials so that they could perform their duties efficiently and could easily control all kinds of situations in case of any untoward incident.

DSP Masroor Ali said that the Motorway Police was striving to prevent accidents and training of officials and staff was conducted so that there is minimal loss in case of any untoward incident.