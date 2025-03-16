NH&MP conducts road safety awareness session for drivers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) In line with the directions of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Rifaat Mukhtar Raja, a road safety awareness session was conducted for private company drivers and staff.

The session was organized by Beat Commander of Beat No. 21, Khanewal, Syed Naseem Abbas, with the participation of Inspector Gulzar Hussain. The drivers and staff were educated on critical road safety measures, including the dangers of overspeeding, frequent lane changing, the importance of wearing seat belts while driving, and the hazards of using mobile phones on the road.

Inspector Gulzar Hussain emphasized the significance of wearing safety reflector jackets, especially during nighttime driving or in low-visibility conditions.

He highlighted that adherence to traffic laws could help prevent irreversible human and financial losses caused by road accidents.

Additionally, awareness was provided on the risks associated with worn-out tires and the dangers of "dozing at the wheel." Inspector Gulzar Ahmed briefed the drivers about the ongoing nationwide road safety campaign launched by the Inspector General of NHMP.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Syed Naseem Abbas stressed that ensuring road safety is a collective responsibility. "As a nation, we must respect traffic rules," he stated.