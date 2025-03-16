NH&MP Conducts Road Safety Awareness Session For Drivers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) In line with the directions of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Rifaat Mukhtar Raja, a road safety awareness session was conducted for private company drivers and staff.
The session was organized by Beat Commander of Beat No. 21, Khanewal, Syed Naseem Abbas, with the participation of Inspector Gulzar Hussain. The drivers and staff were educated on critical road safety measures, including the dangers of overspeeding, frequent lane changing, the importance of wearing seat belts while driving, and the hazards of using mobile phones on the road.
Inspector Gulzar Hussain emphasized the significance of wearing safety reflector jackets, especially during nighttime driving or in low-visibility conditions.
He highlighted that adherence to traffic laws could help prevent irreversible human and financial losses caused by road accidents.
Additionally, awareness was provided on the risks associated with worn-out tires and the dangers of "dozing at the wheel." Inspector Gulzar Ahmed briefed the drivers about the ongoing nationwide road safety campaign launched by the Inspector General of NHMP.
Speaking on the occasion, DSP Syed Naseem Abbas stressed that ensuring road safety is a collective responsibility. "As a nation, we must respect traffic rules," he stated.
Recent Stories
Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..
Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..
29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..
AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..
GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NH&MP conducts road safety awareness session for drivers6 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives6 minutes ago
-
CM condemns attack on security forces6 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon urges price control authorities to curb inflation in Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 12 out laws in different operations6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pays Tribute to Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
Consumer Court Haripur releases 10-year performance report6 minutes ago
-
Man held with 13kg drugs36 minutes ago
-
Strict enforcement of traffic laws: Over 33,900 challans issued in 24 hours36 minutes ago
-
PR minister assures resolution of employees’ issues36 minutes ago
-
Electricity pole falls on car36 minutes ago
-
SNGPL forms pressure checking teams36 minutes ago