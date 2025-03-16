Open Menu

NH&MP Conducts Road Safety Awareness Session For Drivers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 05:30 PM

NH&MP conducts road safety awareness session for drivers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) In line with the directions of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Rifaat Mukhtar Raja, a road safety awareness session was conducted for private company drivers and staff.

The session was organized by Beat Commander of Beat No. 21, Khanewal, Syed Naseem Abbas, with the participation of Inspector Gulzar Hussain. The drivers and staff were educated on critical road safety measures, including the dangers of overspeeding, frequent lane changing, the importance of wearing seat belts while driving, and the hazards of using mobile phones on the road.

Inspector Gulzar Hussain emphasized the significance of wearing safety reflector jackets, especially during nighttime driving or in low-visibility conditions.

He highlighted that adherence to traffic laws could help prevent irreversible human and financial losses caused by road accidents.

Additionally, awareness was provided on the risks associated with worn-out tires and the dangers of "dozing at the wheel." Inspector Gulzar Ahmed briefed the drivers about the ongoing nationwide road safety campaign launched by the Inspector General of NHMP.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Syed Naseem Abbas stressed that ensuring road safety is a collective responsibility. "As a nation, we must respect traffic rules," he stated.

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

36 minutes ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

1 hour ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

3 hours ago
 GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittan ..

GCC Statistical Centre: $131.5 billion in remittances by workers in GCC countrie ..

3 hours ago
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

4 hours ago
 RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system up ..

RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade

4 hours ago
 Major power outage hits Cuba

Major power outage hits Cuba

4 hours ago
 Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd s ..

Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan