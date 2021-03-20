UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Conducts Road Safety Lecture For Special Persons

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

NH&MP conducts road safety lecture for special persons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) M4 Beat 21 Shamkot conducted a road safety lecture for special persons at Faizan-e-Madina seminary on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, NH&MP Inspector Gulzar Hussain said that motorway police was ensuring safety of properties and lives of special persons like normal people of the society.

He said that road safety lectures, walks and seminars were being conducted for the special persons time to time so that the disabled persons could go out from their homes easily like normal people and play their role in the uplift of the country and returned back to home safely.

He said that our society including special persons could remain safe by following road safety rules.

The visually impaired kids were given awareness about road crossing, use of helmet, seat belt and its advantages.

The kids listened the lecture interestingly and hailed the motorway police step.

