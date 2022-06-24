UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Conducts Road Safety Seminar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 07:13 PM

National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) M-4 has conducted a road safety seminar at WAPDA Regional Training Institute here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) M-4 has conducted a road safety seminar at WAPDA Regional Training Institute here on Friday.

Sector Commander motorway police M-4, Javed Iqbal Chadhar participated in the seminar as per vision of Inspector General NH&MP Khalid Mahmood.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that conducting traffic awareness seminars was utmost importance to reduce accidents.

It was the responsibility of all of us to follow the traffic rules by which we could make the country safer and more secure, he added.

DSP Muhammad Hassan Bhatti and Inspector Gulzar Hussain gave lectures on road safety among the participants and highlighted the importance of road safety and also briefed about the imposition of No More and Driving License Per Merit Point System issued by Motorway Police.

Principal Regional Training Institute WAPDA Engineer Abdul Rehman and XEN Ghulam Jilani not only appreciated but also proposed to Sector Commander Motorway Police Javed Iqbal Chadhar to conduct road safety seminar there time to time for our trainees on regular basis so that it could be fully utilized.

