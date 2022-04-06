NH&MP conducts road safety seminar for drivers

National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has conducted road safety seminar for officials and drivers of a private company here on Wednesday, as per vision of Inspector General Motorway police Inam Ghani

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Hassan Bhatti and Inspector Gulzar Hussain while addressing the seminar said that abiding by traffic rules was habit of civilized nations.

They said that citizens of the country were our precious asset and the loss of precious lives in case of accidents could be averted by following traffic rules.

The speakers also gave awareness about use of seat belt while driving, over-speeding, disadvantages of poor quality tyres, and advantages of use of helmet while driving motorcycle.

Inspector Gulzar Ahmad said that one should avoid changing lane again and again while driving. He also briefed that how the overloading was dangerous.

The NH&MP also set-up road safety stall and distributed pamphlets while quiz competition was also conducted.