NH&MP conducts sports festival

Sector Commander of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Faisal Akram on Wednesday said that sports was essential for mental, physical and moral development

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Sector Commander of National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Faisal Akram on Wednesday said that sports was essential for mental, physical and moral development.

He expressed these views during inauguration of sports festival here at Shabbir stadium. The motorway police M-4, Multan and sector offices teams participated in indoor and outdoor games during the festival.

The sector commander said that conducting sports activities were vital for mental and physical fitness.

Sector Sports Officer Inspector Gulzar Hussain said that our hospitals would be deserted if grounds are inhabited.

Multan team won the cricket match by four wickets after a thrilling contest. Throw and tug-of-war competition was won by Sector Office team. In Badminton, Multan's Family Players took the field.

Inspector Imran Murtaza, Sub-Inspector Taimur Haider, Constable Ahsan Rafaqat, Head Constable Tauseef Ahmed, Constable Siddique Ahmed and Constable Adnan Akram Ruqayah Ismail, Aiman and Misbah were among who get trophies.