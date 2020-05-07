NHMP conference discusses professional matters, steps to control coronavirus

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday chaired an audio conference of Motorway Police officers

During the audio conference, a briefing was given on professional matters and steps taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus, said a press release issued here.

Three officers of the Motorway Police had tested positive for coronavirus, out of which DSP Anisuddin had recovered and discharged from the hospital whereas Inspector Qaiser Awan and Lady Junior Patrol Officer Nabila Rahim were still in isolation. During the audio conference, it was suggested to run a special squad for crime prevention near Eid ul Fitr.

The audio conference was attended by All Pakistan Regional Commanders and Zonal Commanders of National Highways and Motorways Police.