NHMP Continue To Serve Road Users With A Renewed Resolve: IG NHMP

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

NHMP continue to serve road users with a renewed resolve: IG NHMP

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood on Friday said that NHMP would continue to serve road users with a renewed resolve.

Addressing the 12th Batch passing out parade in Sheikhupura, he said that he was proud of motorway police for their outstanding performance and services to the road users on National highways and motorways, said a press release.

He said that despite resources constraints, the NHMP would further improve its efficiency by using technological innovations.

He said that during the training session special attention was paid to the competency and professionalism of the officers.

He said that the Motorway officers were trained in first aid, rescue, recovery and other services.

The six months 12th batch training participated by 372 officers, employees including 39 ladies officers and 11 KPK transport officials.

The passing out officers also practically demonstrated the training of rescue and recovery operations during accidents.

Inspector General NHMP also distributed prizes among the officers.

Female officers Saba Ilyas got first prize on all rounder performance during the passing out parade.

Abdul Rauf secured second and Waseem got third position. Muhammad Mobin was also awarded for best performing in firing category.

