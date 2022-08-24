UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Continues Tree Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has launched road safety measures while ensuring the dashboard camera in public service vehicles, mandatory medical fitness certificate of drivers, and two drivers' policy on long routes.

This was said by NH&MP Additional IG Dr. Usman Anwar during a tree plantation drive at NHMP Building Complex Babu Sabu, here on Wednesday. NH&MP Zonal Commander Muhammad Nadim, SSP Nasir Aziz Virk and other officers and their families were also present on the occasion.

Usman Anwar said the motorway police would ensure the dashboard monitoring camera in every public service vehicle. He said that NH&MP was also implementing the two drivers' policy for long route buses.

Addressing on the occasion of tree plantation, the Additional IG said that people should realize that the upbringing of these planted saplings was necessary to provide a pollution-free atmosphere to the coming generations.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that all zones of NH&MP had implanted thousands of trees with the object to reduce the impact of vehicle emissions.

