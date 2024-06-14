Open Menu

NHMP Cracks Down On Overloading, Overcharging During Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

NHMP cracks down on overloading, overcharging during Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) In a bid to ensure the safety and security of passengers during the busy Eid-ul-Azha holidays, the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has announced strict legal action against public service vehicles (PSVs) involved in overloading and overcharging. Inspector General of NHMP, Salman Chaudhary, emphasized that heavy fines will be imposed under the National Highways Safety Ordinance 2000 (NHSO-2000) for any violations.

Talking to APP IG Salman Chaudhary said that safety of passengers is top priority during this festive period. "On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, our utmost priority is the safety and security of passengers. We are implementing special measures to ensure a safer journey for commuters," said Chaudhary.

To achieve this, NHMP Regional Commanders have been instructed to utilize all available resources for the timely assistance and guidance of commuters on motorways and highways. This includes the deployment of additional patrolling vehicles and officers to enhance patrolling efficiency.

Chaudhary urged commuters to report any instances of reckless driving by PSVs to the NHMP through the toll-free helpline (130) or via social media.

He assured that immediate legal action would be taken against the owners and drivers of offending vehicles. "Reckless driving should be reported immediately. NHMP will take swift action to ensure compliance and safety," he stated.

In addition to addressing overloading, the IG emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules. "Drivers should avoid overloading, overcharging, and reckless driving. Unfit vehicles should not be operated on the National Highways. Commuters are advised to use seat belts, observe lane discipline, and drive safely."

These measures are part of NHMP's ongoing efforts to maintain safety and order on Pakistan's roadways, particularly during high-traffic periods such as Eid-ul-Azha.

The NHMP's commitment to enforcing these regulations aims to reduce traffic accidents and ensure a smooth travel experience for all passengers.

