NH&MP dealing with 16 lac vehicles on daily basis: IG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inspector General (IG) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Tuesday said the Motorway police has earned good reputation among general public through professional attitude and hard work of its officers, which needed to be further improved with the help of good public dealing by helping the commuters in distress.

The NHMP deals with 16 lac vehicles on daily basis and about 130,000 people were briefed through Helpline 130.

The NHMP should make its enforcement better to ensure the safety of the commuters by increasing the provision of road safety education, he said while talking to the officials of NHMP during his visit to sector M-1 of Motorway zone to get an overview of operational and administrative affairs.

DIG Motorway Zone Ishfaq Ahmed and SP M-1 were also present on the occasion. The IG also met with RPO Mardan Yaseen Farooq, DPO Swabi Shoaib Khan, Col Tariq Ahmed of FWO, District Emergency Officer Swabi Usman and MS DHQ Swabi Dr Sartaj Ali Shah to discuss various professional matters.

Later, while paying tributes to the martyrs of NHMP, he said there were 44 martyrs of NHMP and all out available resources would be utilized to help out their families.

Later, the IG listened to the problems of officers and officials and issued on the spot orders. On this occasion, the COVID related SOPs were strictly observed.