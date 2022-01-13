NH&MP delegation visits PSCA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of the National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Training College Sheikhupura, on Thursday visited the Punjab Safe City Authority PPIC3, Qurban Lines.

The 80-member delegation was apprised of functions and structure of the premier project of the PSCA by shift commander.

The under-training officers from the NH&MP appreciated technologies and practices besides intelligent traffic management system and electronic ticketing.

The trainees were briefed about traffic management system which was very close to the working of the NH&MP as well.

The trainee officers appreciated the conflation of various emergency response helplines under a universal SOS number 15, in-line with international standards and practices.

The NH&MP officials also expressed satisfaction on the authority's capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis by the virtueof the ANPR technology and geo-strategic grid of CCTV cameras.

They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab.