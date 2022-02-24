UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Delegation Visits PSCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP)'s under training officers from Training College Sheikhupura on Thursday visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore.

Operations Commander Safe Cities Authority Muhammad Asim Jasra briefed the trainee officers about the safe city project and its working.

The under-training officers from NH&MP appreciated the technologies and practices in place, especially about intelligent traffic management system.

The officers were briefed in detail as to how an intelligent traffic management system, which was very close to the working of NH&MP as well, was helping in reducing traffic violations and ultimately road crashes.

The NH&MP officers expressed satisfaction with the authority's capabilities. Operation Commander SP Asim Jasra said that smart policing and digital monitoring were essential for the eradication of crime.

They termed PPIC3, a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab, seeking emulation across Pakistan.

The delegates expressed great interest in the overall productivity of the PPIC3 faculty and the proven potential of its youth workforce.

