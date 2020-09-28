NH&MP delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Under-training DSPs of National Highway and Motorways Police, Training College Sheikhupura on Monday visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Under-training DSPs of National Highway and Motorways Police, Training College Sheikhupura on Monday visited PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore.

The 30-member delegation was apprised about the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan.

The NH&MP DSPs appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in details especially about Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Challaning.

They evinced keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols. The trainees were briefed in detail as to how an intelligent traffic management system, which was very close to the working of NH&MP was helping in reducing traffic violations and ultimately road crashes.

They were further informed as to how the data can be used for accidents' analysis and possible preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

They appreciated the conflation of various emergency response helplines, under a universal SOS number 15, in-line with international standards and practices. The NH&MP officials also expressed satisfaction on the authority's capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis by the virtue of ANPR technology and a geo-strategic grid of capacitated CCTV cameras.

They termed PPIC3, a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab, seeking emulation across Pakistan. Such projectsensure optimum security thresholds as they employ the latest technologiesand advanced gadgets when preempting or combating crime, they added.