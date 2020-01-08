UrduPoint.com
NH&MP Delegation Visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:52 PM

NH&MP delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

A 40-member delegation of National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Training College Sheikhupura, on Wednesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices here at Qurban Lines

The delegation was apprised about functions and structure of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority by DSP Asghar Guraya.

The NH&MP officers appreciated the technologies and practices, which were demonstrated to them in details especially about intelligent traffic management system and electronic challaning.

They showed keen interest in the unprecedented facial recognition technology with swift and automated police interception protocols.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

