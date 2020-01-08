NH&MP delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

A 40-member delegation of National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Training College Sheikhupura, on Wednesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices here at Qurban Lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :A 40-member delegation of National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Training College Sheikhupura, on Wednesday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority offices here at Qurban Lines.

The delegation was apprised about functions and structure of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority by DSP Asghar Guraya.

The NH&MP officers appreciated the technologies and practices, which were demonstrated to them in details especially about intelligent traffic management system and electronic challaning.

They showed keen interest in the unprecedented facial recognition technology with swift and automated police interception protocols.