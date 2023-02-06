UrduPoint.com

NHMP Deploy Add'l Force To Deal With Weekend Traffic

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 11:30 AM

NHMP deploy add'l force to deal with weekend traffic

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), Khalid Mahmood has ordered the deployment of additional police force to handle the increased traffic flow at the end of the weekend.

He said this while talking to APP on Monday. The IG said,"The additional police force will be stationed at all key points along the national highways and motorways to manage the heavy traffic and to ensure the safety of travelers.

He said,"The move is aimed at preventing any congestion or delays, and to provide a hassle-free experience for drivers.

" The Inspector General has emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of travelers on the roads and has directed the police to remain vigilant and proactive during their duty hours. He also instructed the force to take all necessary measures to provide immediate assistance in case of emergency.

The travelers appreciated the efforts of police for ensuring their safe journey while many went on social media to express their gratitude, with saying that the extra police presence has made them feel safer on the roads.

