NH&MP devises strategy to control accidents in Kallar Kahar salt range

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has devised a strategy for controlling accidents in the Kallar Kahar salt range area.

"In order to prevent accidents, the strategy of passing the buses from Kallar Kahar in the form of a convoy has been decided," DIG (Motorway North Zone) Muhammad Yusuf Malik said in a statement.

He said that NH&MP has formulated a strategy to protect the precious lives of public service transport, especially passengers and staff of passenger buses and other traffic on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway. He said that for the purpose of road safety, it has been decided that buses travelling from Islamabad to Lahore will be issued time cards at predetermined safe places on the motorway and strict monitoring will be done with the help of speed-checking cameras and police patrolling officers at the Salt Range.

He said that before the start of PSV Halt Point Area 232 km, the appropriate number of buses will be stopped at a safe place near the signboard and dispatched in the shape of convoys with Motorway Police mobiles about 10 km of salt range Kallar Kahar while on the rest of the journey, the existing rules of the National Highways and Safety Ordinance will continue to apply in the same manner.

According to the Motorway Police officials, through this effort, it would be possible to bring a significant reduction in the accidents that occur on the Motorway, especially in Salt Range Kallar Kahar.

It should be noted that on behalf of NH&MP, all the entry points of the Motorway, Briefing Officers and the checking staff are on duty round the clock in three shifts and for this purpose, at the Islamabad toll plaza under the management of Sector M2 North. Moreover PSV Information Management Center was also functioning at Toll Plaza Islamabad Entrance Movie Point through which data of PSV transport plying on M2 was compiled online including vehicle fitness passing route permit driver license, data of seating capacity, tyres safety, first aid equipment, emergency exit gate, lights, indicators electronic devices safety cones as well as driver and vehicle appearance condition are checked on the spot and buses not complying with the rules were fined immediately and they are asked to leave Motorway. Besides road safety campaigns were organized and lectures and workshops are held at bus terminals and bus drivers and owners are given road safety awareness. Moreover, road safety awareness pamphlets and reading material on FM 95 radio and social media were highlighted.