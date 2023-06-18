UrduPoint.com

NH&MP Devises Strategy To Control Accidents In Kallar Kahar Salt Range

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2023 | 07:30 PM

NH&MP devises strategy to control accidents in Kallar Kahar salt range

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has devised a strategy for controlling accidents in the Kallar Kahar salt range area.

"In order to prevent accidents, the strategy of passing the buses from Kallar Kahar in the form of a convoy has been decided," DIG (Motorway North Zone) Muhammad Yusuf Malik said in a statement.

He said that NH&MP has formulated a strategy to protect the precious lives of public service transport, especially passengers and staff of passenger buses and other traffic on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway. He said that for the purpose of road safety, it has been decided that buses travelling from Islamabad to Lahore will be issued time cards at predetermined safe places on the motorway and strict monitoring will be done with the help of speed-checking cameras and police patrolling officers at the Salt Range.

He said that before the start of PSV Halt Point Area 232 km, the appropriate number of buses will be stopped at a safe place near the signboard and dispatched in the shape of convoys with Motorway Police mobiles about 10 km of salt range Kallar Kahar while on the rest of the journey, the existing rules of the National Highways and Safety Ordinance will continue to apply in the same manner.

According to the Motorway Police officials, through this effort, it would be possible to bring a significant reduction in the accidents that occur on the Motorway, especially in Salt Range Kallar Kahar.

It should be noted that on behalf of NH&MP, all the entry points of the Motorway, Briefing Officers and the checking staff are on duty round the clock in three shifts and for this purpose, at the Islamabad toll plaza under the management of Sector M2 North. Moreover PSV Information Management Center was also functioning at Toll Plaza Islamabad Entrance Movie Point through which data of PSV transport plying on M2 was compiled online including vehicle fitness passing route permit driver license, data of seating capacity, tyres safety, first aid equipment, emergency exit gate, lights, indicators electronic devices safety cones as well as driver and vehicle appearance condition are checked on the spot and buses not complying with the rules were fined immediately and they are asked to leave Motorway. Besides road safety campaigns were organized and lectures and workshops are held at bus terminals and bus drivers and owners are given road safety awareness. Moreover, road safety awareness pamphlets and reading material on FM 95 radio and social media were highlighted.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Police Film And Movies Motorway Social Media Driver Road Vehicle Traffic Same Reading Kallar Kahar All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic Committee’s commitment to s ..

25 minutes ago
 UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalis ..

UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalists&#039; meetings in Iraq

26 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee graduation ceremony

56 minutes ago
 Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporar ..

Emirati, Korean literary minds explore contemporary literature

2 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regu ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi honours 30 regular blood donors and 25 suppor ..

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at S ..

Special Olympics UAE begins its participation at Special Olympics World Games Be ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.