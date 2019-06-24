NH&MP DIG asks patrolling officers to ensure presence on highways, motorways

National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Zone Muhammad Saleem on Monday strictly directed Patrolling Officers to ensure their presence along with the patrolling vehicles on highways and motorways

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Zone Muhammad Saleem on Monday strictly directed Patrolling Officers to ensure their presence along with the patrolling vehicles on highways and motorways.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, he asked all the Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Deputy SPs to ensure timely resolution to issues of faced during the journey by the commuters, said a statement.

DIG Muhammad Saleem instructed to enhance actions against lane violation, over-speeding, axle load and other such violations on highways.

He directed that the Light Transport Vehicles (LTVs) must reach theirdestinations without any hurdles. He said that FIRs must be registered against the people involved in accidents so as to determine the cause of accidents and the implementation of traffic laws could be ensured and violators could be brought to book.